Russia Monday continued shelling Ukrainian cities that killed eight civilians in the northeastern Kharkiv region even as Moscow declared a ceasefire to open humanitarian corridors from the besieged areas after two previous such attempts failed.
The Ukrainian authorities said the Russian military fired missiles and artillery shells towards Kharkiv and Sumy in the northeast and the port city of Odesa in the south on Monday, the 12th day of the invasion.
"The enemy continues its offensive against Ukraine. From the beginning of the day, the Russian occupier continued to carry out rocket-bomb and artillery strikes on settlements in Ukraine,” the Ukrainian military said in a Facebook post on Monday morning.
(...)