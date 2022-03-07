Ukrainian people fleeing from their country arrive at the border of Velke Slemence, in Slovakia, 06 March 2022. EFE-EPA/FILIPPO VENEZIA

Volunteers work with animals evacuated from the war-affected areas, at an animal shelter in Lviv, Ukraine, 06 March 2022. Russian troops began a military operation in Ukraine on 24 February leading to a massive exodus of Ukrainians to neighboring countries as well as internal displacements. EFE-EPA/Vitaliy Hrabar POLAND OUT

Volunteers work with animals evacuated from the war-affected areas, at an animal shelter in Lviv, Ukraine, 06 March 2022. EFE-EPA/Vitaliy Hrabar POLAND OUT

A woman holds a sign reading 'Stop the red new deal American energy independence now' during a meeting to discuss ways to help Ukraine organized by the Ukrainian Culture Center and Stand with Ukraine LA, at the Ukrainian Culture Center in Los Angeles, California, USA, 06 March 2022. EFE-EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT

A member of the Territorial Defense Forces guards at a checkpoint, in the eastern part of Kyiv (Kiev) region, Ukraine, early 06 March 2022. EFE-EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

Leonid, a member of the Territorial Defense Forces, who was working as a singer before the Russian invasion, stands guard at a checkpoint, in the eastern part of Kyiv (Kiev) region, Ukraine, 06 March 2022. EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

Russia Monday continued shelling Ukrainian cities that killed eight civilians in the northeastern Kharkiv region even as Moscow declared a ceasefire to open humanitarian corridors from the besieged areas after two previous such attempts failed.

The Ukrainian authorities said the Russian military fired missiles and artillery shells towards Kharkiv and Sumy in the northeast and the port city of Odesa in the south on Monday, the 12th day of the invasion.

"The enemy continues its offensive against Ukraine. From the beginning of the day, the Russian occupier continued to carry out rocket-bomb and artillery strikes on settlements in Ukraine,” the Ukrainian military said in a Facebook post on Monday morning.

(...)