Russia has announced its withdrawal from the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) just hours ahead of an extraordinary general assembly convened by the United Nations agency Wednesday to discuss the country’s possible suspension over President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.
Sources at the general assembly in Madrid confirmed Russia’s plans to pull out of the UNWTO in comments to Efe but said the debate to suspend the country would go ahead.
The two-day extraordinary general assembly began Wednesday.
Withdrawing from the UNWTO takes one year to formalize whereas a decision by members to suspend a nation is immediate.
(...)