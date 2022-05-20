The Russian Defense Ministry said Friday that the last of the Ukrainian troops holed up at the Azovstal steel works in Mariupol, Ukraine, have surrendered.
"Today, May 20, the last group of 531 fighters gave themselves up," the ministry's spokesperson, Gen. Igor Konashenkov, said, bringing to 2,439 the total number of troops who have surrendered since Monday.
The sprawling industrial complex, which covers 11 sq km (4.25 sq mi), was the last redoubt of Ukrainian government forces in the southeastern port city on the Sea of Azov.
(...)