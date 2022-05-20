An image from a Russian Defense Ministry video of Ukrainian troops being transported after they abandoned the Azovstal steel works in Mariupol, Ukraine. EFE/EPA/RUSSIAN DEFENSE MINISTRY PRESS SERVICE HANDOUT

An image from a Russian Defense Ministry video showing a wounded Ukrainian soldier being carried away from the Azovstal steel works in Mariupol, Ukraine. EFE/EPA/RUSSIAN DEFENSE MINISTRY PRESS SERVICE HANDOUT

An image from a Russian Defense Ministry video shows a Russian soldier searching the Ukrainian fighters who abandoned the Azovstal steel works in Mariupol, Ukraine. EFE/EPA/RUSSIAN DEFENSE MINISTRY PRESS SERVICE HANDOUT

The Russian Defense Ministry said Friday that the last of the Ukrainian troops holed up at the Azovstal steel works in Mariupol, Ukraine, have surrendered.

"Today, May 20, the last group of 531 fighters gave themselves up," the ministry's spokesperson, Gen. Igor Konashenkov, said, bringing to 2,439 the total number of troops who have surrendered since Monday.

The sprawling industrial complex, which covers 11 sq km (4.25 sq mi), was the last redoubt of Ukrainian government forces in the southeastern port city on the Sea of Azov.

(...)