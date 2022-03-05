Territorial Defense activists and their children attend a military exercise for a case of attack at a school in Mariupol, South-East Ukraine, 29 January 2022. EPA-EFE FILE/IRINA GORBASYOVA

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (C) looks at weapon of a unit of the marine guard special missions at the sea port in the eastern Ukrainian city of Mariupol, Ukraine, 15 June 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/SERGEY VAGANOV

Russia on Saturday announced a temporary ceasefire for the opening of humanitarian corridors in order for civilians to be evacuated from two cities in eastern Ukraine.

"Humanitarian passages and exit routes have been coordinated with the Ukrainian side," the defense ministry said, according to Russian news agency, Interfax.

"Starting at 10 a.m. Moscow time (07:00 GMT) today, on March 5, the Russian side declares a ceasefire and opens humanitarian passages for civilians to leave Mariupol and Volnovakha," it said.

On Thursday, in the second round of negotiations held in Belarusian territory, Russian and Ukrainian delegations agreed to open humanitarian corridors and declare a temporary ceasefire in from areas where fighting is taking place.

