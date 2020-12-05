Moscow (Russian Federation), 05/12/2020.- A Russian medic holds Russia's vaccine against COVID-19 disease at a policlinic in Moscow, Russia, 05 December 2020. On 05 December, Moscow began a program for mass vaccination against COVID-19 disease, caused by SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, using the Sputnik V vaccine. (Rusia, Moscú) EFE/EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

Moscow (Russian Federation), 05/12/2020.- Russia's vaccine against COVID-19 disease on the table at a policlinic in Moscow, Russia, 05 December 2020. On 05 December, Moscow began a program for mass vaccination against COVID-19 disease, caused by SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, using the Sputnik V vaccine. (Rusia, Moscú) EFE/EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

Moscow (Russian Federation), 05/12/2020.- A Russian medic inoculating a woman with Russia's vaccine against COVID-19 disease at a policlinic in Moscow, Russia, 05 December 2020. On 05 December, Moscow began a program for mass vaccination against COVID-19 disease, caused by SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, using the Sputnik V vaccine. (Rusia, Moscú) EFE/EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

Russia launched a Covid-19 vaccination campaign on Saturday in Moscow, as the city and country reported new records for daily infections.



Vaccination centers have been set up in 70 clinics in Moscow, which during the first stage of the campaign will welcome people between 18 and 60 years of age who belong to at-risk groups, such as teachers, health workers and social workers.



Russia is using its own vaccine Sputnik V, which until now had been administered only to military personnel and volunteers as part of clinical trials. EFE-EPA



bsi/ks