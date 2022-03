Veselo-voznesenka (Russian Federation), 07/03/2022.- Refugees from Mariupol cross the Ukraine-Russia border at the border crossing Veselo-Voznesenka in the Rostov region, Russia, 07 March 2022. The Interdepartmental Coordination Center for Humanitarian Response in Ukraine on 07 March reported that the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation declare a regime of silence and from 10 am open humanitarian corridors from four cities in Ukraine - Kyiv, Kharkov, Sumy and Mariupol. Later, Kyiv refused to open the humanitarian corridors proposed by Russia. Thousands of people want to leave Mariupol, but only 500 people managed to get out of there. Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a special military operation in the Donbas with the aim of demilitarising and denazifying Ukraine, as well as bringing to justice those who committed numerous bloody crimes against civilians. Martial law has been introduced in Ukraine, explosions are heard in many cities, including Kiev. (Abierto, Rusia, Ucrania, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/ARKADY BUDNITSKY EPA-EFE/ARKADY BUDNITSKY

A handout satellite image made available by Maxar Technologies shows destroyed homes and buildings in eastern Mariupol, Ukraine, 09 March 2022. EFE/EPA/MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES HANDOUT

A handout satellite image made available by Maxar Technologies shows destroyed portcity mall in western Mariupol, Ukraine, 09 March 2022. EFE/EPA/MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES HANDOUT

Russian military forces bombarded a children’s hospital in the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol on Wednesday, burying people, including children, under the rubble, president Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Wednesday.

“Direct strike of Russian troops at the maternity hospital. People, children are under the wreckage. Atrocity!” the Ukrainian president said on Twitter, before renewing his plea for a no-fly zone above Ukraine.

He shared footage purportedly showing the destruction at the hospital.

(...)