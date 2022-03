A handout photo made available by the Donetsk Regional Civil-Military Administration Council shows Donetsk Regional Theatre of Drama destroyed by an airstrike in Mariupol, Ukraine, 16 March 2022. EFE-EPA/Donetsk Regional Civil-Military HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

People hold placards during a rally to support the city of Mariupol and appeal to NATO to close the sky over Ukraine in downtown of the Western Ukrainian city of Lviv, 19 March 2022. EFE-EPA/MYKOLA TYS

A handout satellite image made available by Maxar Technologies shows the aftermath of the airstrike on the Mariupol Drama Theater in Mariupol, Ukraine, 19 March 2022. EFE-EPA/MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES HANDOUT -- MANDATORY CREDIT: SATELLITE IMAGE 2022 MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES -- THE WATERMARK MAY NOT BE REMOVED/CROPPED -- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

The Russian forces have bombed an art school in the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol that sheltered 400 people, including women, children, and the elderly, the regional authorities said Sunday, describing it as a “war crime.”

The regional council strongly condemned the bombing and said an unknown number of people were under the rubble of the destroyed building complex.

The council did not confirm casualties from the attack on Saturday. EFE