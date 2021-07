Moscow (Russian Federation), 28/06/2021.- A security officer checks a QR-code of a food court visitor in a trade center in Moscow, Russia, 28 June 2021. In order to contain the spread of Covid-19 infections, Moscow's authorities imposed a ban to serve people without QR-codes confirming vaccination against Covid-19 at public caterings, including people recovering from coronavirus Covid-19 desease within six months before the visit, or negative PCR test taken no earlier than 72 hours before the visit. (Rusia, Moscú) EFE/EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

Moscow (Russian Federation), 27/06/2021.- QR code of vaccination certificate on smartphone screen in front of a cafe in Moscow, Russia, 27 June 2021. From June 28, only those who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 and who have recovered within the last six months, or with a negative PCR test valid for three days, will be able to visit catering places in Moscow, Mayor of the capital Sergei Sobyanin said. Health Authorities have reported new 8305 cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours. (Rusia, Moscú) EFE/EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV

Russia reported 679 deaths from Covid-19 on Friday, its fourth consecutive daily record of fatalities from Covid-19 since the outbreak of the pandemic, according to the country's health authorities.

The deaths recorded in the last 24 hours brought the number of deaths caused by the new coronavirus to 136,565. EFE

