Russia on Saturday stepped up its invasion of Ukraine after Moscow claimed that the Kyiv government had refused to hold talks in Belarus – a staunch Kremlin ally.
“All units were given orders to develop the advance from all directions in accordance with the operation’s plans,” Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov told a press conference.
Konashenkov added that separatist militias in Donetsk and Luhansk, supported by the Russian army, were advancing in the east.
The Kremlin accuses Kyiv of refusing to negotiate, but on Friday, Russian president Vladimir Putin called on the Ukrainian army to topple its own government, saying “it will be easier for us to agree with you than this gang of drug addicts and neo-Nazis who have settled in Kyiv and are holding the entire Ukrainian people hostage.”
The Kyiv presidency dismissed Moscow's supposed invitation, accusing them of "trying to bring the negotiations to a dead end before they even start."
