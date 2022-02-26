A turret of burned Russian tank is left abandoned after the Ukrainian army attacked it the previous day near the city of Kharkiv, Ukraine, 25 February 2022. Russian troops entered Ukraine on 24 February prompting the country's president to declare martial law and triggering a series of announcements by Western countries to impose severe economic sanctions on Russia. (Atentado, Rusia, Ucrania) EFE/EPA/SERGEY KOZLOV

A soldier's lifeless body lies next to a burnt Russian APC after the Ukrainian army attacked it the previous day near the city of Kharkiv, Ukraine, 25 February 2022. EFE-EPA/SERGEY KOZLOV

Ukrainian Ambassador to the United Nations Sergiy Kyslytsya (top L) addresses a United Nations Security Council meeting where members voted on a resolution intended to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine and demand the withdrawal of all Russian troops at United Nations headquarters in New York, New York, USA, 25 February 2022. EFE-EPA/JUSTIN LANE

Kiev (Ukraine), 26/02/2022.- An Ukrainian firefighter fighst with the fire on a high-rise apartment block which was hit by shelling in Kiev, Ukraine, 26 February 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a 'special military operation' in the Donbass with the aim, as he put it, of demilitarizing and denazifying Ukraine, as well as bringing to justice those who committed numerous bloody crimes against civilians. Martial law has been introduced in Ukraine, explosions are heard in many cities, including Kiev. (Incendio, Rusia, Ucrania) EFE/EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

Kiev (Ukraine), 26/02/2022.- A high-rise apartment block which was hit by shelling in Kiev, Ukraine, 26 February 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a 'special military operation' in the Donbass with the aim, as he put it, of demilitarizing and denazifying Ukraine, as well as bringing to justice those who committed numerous bloody crimes against civilians. Martial law has been introduced in Ukraine, explosions are heard in many cities, including Kiev. (Rusia, Ucrania) EFE/EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

Kiev (Ukraine), 23/02/2022.- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during a joint press conference with President of Poland Andrzej Duda and President of Lithuania Gitanas Nauseda at the Mariinsky Palace in Kiev (Kyiv), Ukraine, 23 February 2022. Andrzej Duda and Gitanas Nauseda arrived in Ukraine with a working visit to meet with top Ukrainian officials amid escalation on the Ukraine-Russian border crisis. (Lituania, Polonia, Rusia, Ucrania) EFE/EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

Kiev (Ukraine), 26/02/2022.- A man stands on the road near a high-rise apartment block which was hit by shelling in Kiev (Kyiv), Ukraine, 26 February 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a 'special military operation' in the Donbass with the aim, as he put it, of demilitarizing and denazifying Ukraine, as well as bringing to justice those who committed numerous bloody crimes against civilians. Martial law has been introduced in Ukraine, explosions are heard in many cities, including Kiev. (Rusia, Ucrania) EFE/EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

Kiev (Ukraine), 26/02/2022.- Smoke rises on a high-rise apartment block which was hit by shelling in Kiev, Ukraine, 26 February 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a 'special military operation' in the Donbass with the aim, as he put it, of demilitarizing and denazifying Ukraine, as well as bringing to justice those who committed numerous bloody crimes against civilians. Martial law has been introduced in Ukraine, explosions are heard in many cities, including Kiev. (Rusia, Ucrania) EFE/EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

Kiev (Ukraine), 25/02/2022.- A general view of an empty street in Kiev, Ukraine, 25 February 2022. Russian troops launched a major military operation on Ukraine on 24 February, after weeks of intense diplomacy and the imposition of Western sanctions on Russia aimed at preventing an armed conflict in Ukraine. Martial law has been introduced in Ukraine, explosions are heard in many cities, including Kiev. (Atentado, Rusia, Ucrania) EFE/EPA/ZURAB KURTSIKIDZE

Russia on Saturday stepped up its invasion of Ukraine after Moscow claimed that the Kyiv government had refused to hold talks in Belarus – a staunch Kremlin ally.

“All units were given orders to develop the advance from all directions in accordance with the operation’s plans,” Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov told a press conference.

Konashenkov added that separatist militias in Donetsk and Luhansk, supported by the Russian army, were advancing in the east.

The Kremlin accuses Kyiv of refusing to negotiate, but on Friday, Russian president Vladimir Putin called on the Ukrainian army to topple its own government, saying “it will be easier for us to agree with you than this gang of drug addicts and neo-Nazis who have settled in Kyiv and are holding the entire Ukrainian people hostage.”

The Kyiv presidency dismissed Moscow's supposed invitation, accusing them of "trying to bring the negotiations to a dead end before they even start."

(...)