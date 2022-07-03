Russia has claimed the capture of Ukraine's Luhansk oblast, located in the eastern Donbas region where heavy fighting is ongoing.

Russian defense minister Sergei Shoigu told Vladimir Putin that Russian forces had taken control of the oblast, the Tass news agency reported Sunday.

“Today, on July 3, 2022, the Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation, Army General S.K.Shoigu, reported to the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation V.V. Putin on the liberation of the Lugansk People's Republic,” the ministry wrote on Telegram.

(...)