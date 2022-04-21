Russia Thursday claimed that it had captured the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol as President Vladimir Putin canceled the plan to storm the Azovstal steel plant, the last pocket of resistance where some 2,000 people have taken shelter.
"The armed forces of the Russian Federation and the militias of the Donetsk have liberated Mariupol,” Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said in a televised meeting with Putin broadcast on public television Rossia 24.
Shoigu said the remaining nationalist formations of Ukraine had taken refuge in the industrial zone of the Azovstal plant.
He said some 2,000 Ukrainian troops and fighters remained inside the plant, making it the last pocket of resistance with its underground tunnels.
(...)