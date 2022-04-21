A handout still image taken from a handout video made available by the Russian Defence Ministry's press-service shows a Russian fighter-bombers Su-34 preparing to take off to carry out an airstrike on the Azovstal steel plant on Mariupol, Ukraine, 20 April 2022. EFE-EPA/RUSSIAN DEFENSE MINISTRY PRESS SERVICE/HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout still image taken from a handout video made available by the Russian Defence Ministry's press-service shows smoke rising from the Azovstal steel plant during Russian fighter-bombers Su-34 airstrikes on Mariupol, Ukraine, 20 April 2022. EFE-EPA/RUSSIAN DEFENSE MINISTRY PRESS SERVICE/HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A frame grab from an undated handout drone video first published by DPR militia commander Alexander Khodakovsky and made available by the Mariupol City Council shows smoke rising from the Azovstal steel plant during airstrikes in Mariupol, eastern Ukraine, 18 April (issued 19 April 2022). EFE-EPA/MARIUPOL CITY COUNCIL HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Russia Thursday claimed that it had captured the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol as President Vladimir Putin canceled the plan to storm the Azovstal steel plant, the last pocket of resistance where some 2,000 people have taken shelter.

"The armed forces of the Russian Federation and the militias of the Donetsk have liberated Mariupol,” Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said in a televised meeting with Putin broadcast on public television Rossia 24.

Shoigu said the remaining nationalist formations of Ukraine had taken refuge in the industrial zone of the Azovstal plant.

He said some 2,000 Ukrainian troops and fighters remained inside the plant, making it the last pocket of resistance with its underground tunnels.

(...)