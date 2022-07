A general view of the sea port in Odessa, Ukraine, 04 November 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

Russia claimed on Sunday that a missile attack on Ukraine’s Odesa port, which triggered an international outcry, had destroyed a military infrastructure.

“Kalibr missiles destroyed a target of the military infrastructure of the port of Odesa," the Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova wrote on Telegram.

