A still image taken a handout video provided by the Russian Defence Ministry's press service shows a general view of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station (ZNPP) in Enerhodar, southeastern Ukraine, 07 August 2022. EFE/EPA/RUSSIAN EMERGENCIES MINISTRY HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Russia is mulling the creation of a demilitarized zone around the Ukrainian nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhia – the largest in Europe – which has been under Russian occupation since March and has been hit by shelling in recent days, raising concerns of a nuclear disaster.

"It is a sensible initiative, I believe that we are going to support it," Russian senator Vladimir Dzhabarov said, according to the RIA Novosti news agency.

But despite calls from the United States and the United Nations for Moscow to hand the reins of the plant over to Ukraine, Dzhabarov insisted that "Russia must maintain control of the station."

(...)