European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks during a panel discussion on Solar Energy Development at the National Institute of Solar Energy Campus in Gurugram, Haryana, India, 24 April 2022. EPA-EFE/RAJAT GUPTA

A logo of the Russian Gazprom company during the 16th Neftegaz International Exhibition in Moscow, Russia, 18 April 2016. EPA/SERGEI ILNITSKY

Russian gas flows to Poland and Bulgaria have been stopped after they refused to pay in rubles, Russian gas company Gazprom said on Wednesday.

“Gazprom fully halts gas supplies to Bulgaria’s Bulgargaz and Poland’s PGNiG due to their failure to pay in rubles,” the state-controlled firm wrote on Twitter.

Polish climate and environment minister Anna Moskwa, speaking to Polish radio, said Wednesday that Poland has alternative sources of supply and that there would be no shortage of gas in the country, despite Russia’s halt of exports.

(...)