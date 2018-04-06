The Foreign Minister of Belarus Vladimir Makei (L) greets Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (C) and the Chairman of the Executive Committee (CIS) Executive Secretary Sergei Lebedev during the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries Council of Foreign Affairs Ministers in Minsk, Belarus, Apr. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/TATYANA ZENKOVICH

Russia's foreign minister on Friday denied that the nerve agent used to poison a former Russian spy and his daughter in the United Kingdom had been developed in a Russian laboratory.

Sergey Lavrov made his comments during a press conference in the Belorussian capital, Minsk, weeks after Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were hospitalized after apparently coming into contact with a Novichok nerve agent and an ensuing diplomatic spat with the UK.

"This shows once again that they are trying frantically every day to seek some new confirmation of their absolutely indefensible position," Lavrov told the media.

The minister said all those participating in a Commonwealth of Independent States Foreign Ministers Council supported the idea of an investigation into the Skripal case within the ambit of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.

The comments came after UK newspaper The Times reported that a lab in Shikhany had been the source of the chemical, citing government sources.

The Presidential Envoy of the Volga Federal District, Mikail Babich, said Friday the lab had never been used to store chemical weapons.

Meanwhile, news of Yulia's recovery came Thursday: "I woke up over a week ago now and am glad to say my strength is growing daily," she said in a statement.