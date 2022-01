Ukrainian servicemen check the situation at the positions on a front line near the Avdiivka village, not far from pro-Russian militants controlled city of Donetsk, Ukraine, 25 January 2022. EFE/EPA/STANISLAV KOZLIUK

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a press conference following talks with his US counterpart on soaring tensions over Ukraine, in Geneva, Switzerland, 21 January 2022. EFE/EPA/JEAN-CHRISTOPHE BOTT

Russia does not want to go to war but will not ignore its interests, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday amid an escalation of tensions on the country’s border with Ukraine.

"If it depends on Russia, there will be no war. We don’t want a war," Lavrov said, "But we won’t allow (the West) to rudely ignore and trample on our interests."

(...)