An aerial photo made with a drone shows Russian cargo ship Zhibek Zholy anchored off Karasu port in Sakarya, Turkey, 05 July 2022. EFE/EPA/ERDEM SAHIN

Russia is exporting stolen Ukrainian grain to Turkey, an investigative journalist team claimed Tuesday.

The evidence presented by Skhemy, a program produced by the United States-funded Radio Free Europe, included satellite images and documents alleging that vessels turned off their radar signals when entering the sanctioned Black Sea port of Sevastopol, in Crimea, which was annexed by Russia in 2014.

The report, published by Ukrainski Prava, claimed to debunk Turkish reassurances that the country would not import grain stolen by Russian forces from occupied regions of Ukraine, including southern Kherson and Zaporizhia.

