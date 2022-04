A picture taken during a visit to Mariupol organized by the Russian military shows Russian servicemen guard the territory of the cargo sea port in Mariupol, Ukraine, 29 April 2022. EFE/EPA/SERGEI ILNITSKY

Russia is facing tactical coordination issues and inconsistent air support in Ukraine, the United Kingdom's latest military intelligence report said Saturday.

"Russia hopes to rectify issues that have previously constrained its invasion by geographically concentrating combat power, shortening supply lines and simplifying command and control," the report issued by the UK’s defense ministry said.

(...)