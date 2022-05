A still image taken from a handout video made available by the Russian Defence ministry press-service shows Russian paratroopers on BMD-4 infantry fighting vehicle shoot from anti tank missile 'Kornet' during fight in Kharkiv region, Ukraine, 11 May 2022. EFE-EPA/RUSSIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY PRESS SERVICE / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A still image taken from a handout video made available by the Russian Defence ministry press-service shows Russian paratroopers on BMD-4 infantry fighting vehicle shoot from anti tank missile 'Kornet' during fight in Kharkiv region, Ukraine, 11 May 2022. EFE-EPA/RUSSIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY PRESS SERVICE / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A still image taken from a handout video made available by the Russian Defence ministry press-service shows Russian paratroopers on BMD-4 infantry fighting vehicle shoot from anti tank missile 'Kornet' during fight in Kharkiv region, Ukraine, 11 May 2022. EFE-EPA/RUSSIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY PRESS SERVICE / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Some 788 cruise ballistic missiles have been launched from Russian or Belarusian territory into Ukraine since Moscow began the country’s invasion on Feb. 24, Oleksiy Hromov, a high-ranking officer of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, said Thursday.

Since the beginning of large-scale hostilities, Russian armed forces have carried out 487 missile strikes against Ukraine, the military official said, according to the Interfax-Ukraine agency. EFE