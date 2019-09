Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny (C) shakes hands with his daughter Daria as he votes at a polling station during the Moscow City Duma elections in Moscow, Russia, 08 September 2019. EFE/EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV

Russia is to hold local elections Sunday across the country but all eyes will be on the capital Moscow, where voters are being asked to choose new members of the city's Duma following weeks of protests against the decision by authorities to rule out several opposition candidates.

Around 3,500 polling stations were opened in Moscow as 225 candidates from nine parties battle it out for a spot in 45-seat City Duma. Only 20 lawmakers are campaigning for re-election, according to state media.EFE-EPA