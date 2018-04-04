Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (C), Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani (L) attend a press conference after their meeting at the Presidential Palace in Ankara, Turkey, April 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/TOLGA BOZOGLU

The presidents of Russia, Iran and Turkey on Wednesday pledged to work together in Syria to fight what they described as terror groups and to end the armed conflict in the Arab country, in statements to the press after a trilateral summit in Ankara.

Vladimir Putin said terror groups were trying to poison Syrian peace negotiations, which he said had already begun after the defeat the Islamic State terror organization.

Hassan Rouhani accused the United States of wanting to use terror organizations as tools.

The summit's host, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, emphasized the need to fight all terror organizations without distinction, in reference to Kurdish militias.

The Turkish army and allied Syrian militias have taken control of large swathes of northern Syria formerly held by Kurdish YPG militias, which Ankara regards as a terror group linked to Kurdish separatists across the border in eastern Turkey.

However, the Kurds in Syria had served as a main ally on the ground during the United States' war against the Islamic State terror organization, and US military forces are currently on the ground in Kurdish-held areas.

Yet US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he was looking to pull US troops out of Syria, which could leave Kurdish forces exposed to further Turkish advances.

The three leaders also signed a joint declaration which anticipates finding a long-term solution for Syria that would accelerate the Geneva process, mediated by the United Nations.

The text stressed that the only effective foreign intervention in favor of peace in Syria so far has been the Astana process, sponsored by Turkey, Russia and Iran.

The declaration added that peace is to be achieved through fair and transparent elections, in which all Syrians should participate under UN observation.

This high-level meeting followed similar trilateral summits in the Kazakh capital Astana and the Russian Black Sea resort Sochi, both of which produced tentative ceasefire plans that were later implemented with varying success.

Russia and Iran, who back the Syrian regime of Bashar al-Assad, and Turkey, who backs Syrian militants opposed to the regime, have demonstrable clout in the civil war.