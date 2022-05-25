Ukraine accused Russian forces on Wednesday of looting grain harvests from occupied cities and transporting stolen produce in trucks to Russia via the Moscow-annexed Crimean peninsula.

A convoy of trucks with stolen grain from the Ascet shipping company was spotted on the Melitopol highway near Zaporizhzhia and Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014, Ukraine’s Commissioner for Human Rights Liudmyla Denisova was quoted as saying by Ukrinform.

The senior official added that the shipping company had previously refused to cooperate with Russian forces to move material, although this time it seemed workers were moving produce.

