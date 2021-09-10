BORNHOLM (DENMARK), 09/10/2021.- The Russian Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, a project that cost almost 10 billion euros and which will double the annual supply of gas to Germany through the Baltic Sea, was completed despite the sanctions that tried to stop it, which in principle will allow its implementation before the end of the year. EFE / Nord Stream 2 / Axel Schmidt / EDITORIAL USE ONLY / ONLY AVAILABLE TO ILLUSTRATE THE ACCOMPANYING NEWS (MANDATORY CREDIT)

Construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, which will transport Russian gas to Germany under the Baltic Sea and avoid transit through Ukraine, was completed Friday after overcoming multiple obstacles in the form of sanctions to try to stop the ambitious and controversial project that, according to its detractors in Europe and the United States, will only increase the continent’s dependence on Russia.

"The fact that the project is entering its final stage, is already built and will soon start pumping gas can be seen as a geopolitical victory for Moscow, as it faced quite strong opposition from the US and some European countries," Dmitry Marinchenko, head of the natural resources and commodities group at Fitch agency, told Efe. EFE

