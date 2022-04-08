The Russian forces are preparing to launch an offensive in eastern Ukraine while also focusing efforts to capture the besieged city of Mariupol, the Ukrainian army said Thursday.

With the deadly conflict entering the ninth week, the Ukrainian army said the Russian forces were regrouping troops to complete the formation of the offensive group to capture the strategic coastal city of Mariupol near the Azov and the Black Sea.

The Russian forces claimed to have captured Mariupol Thursday, but Ukrainian forces said they had retained positions in the city.

(...)