Russia on Friday said it would not wait “forever” to hear back from the United States and Nato with regards to its list of security proposals to de-escalate the brewing tensions around Ukraine, which would include a halt on the Atlantic Alliance’s eastward expansion.

“We are waiting for a written response from our colleagues,” foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said during an annual press conference in Moscow.

“We believe that they know it should be done expeditiously and in writing. We will not wait forever,” he added.

“Whatever they say about the need to talk with their allies and involve all members of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, they are just empty statements to delay a response,” he said. “We are aware of the fact that any deal depends on the US.”

(...)