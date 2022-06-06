A Ukrainian soldier walks past a part of a rocket near the front line in the city of Severodonetsk, Luhansk region, Ukraine, 02 June 2022, where heavy fighting took place in the last few days. EFE/EPA/STR

An injured fighter of the Ukrainian Foreign legion sits in an armoured vehicle near the front line, in the city of Severodonetsk, Luhansk area, Ukraine, 02 June 2022 (Issued 03 June 2022) where heavy fighting took place in the last few days. On 03 June Ukraine marks the 100 days of the Russian invasion of its territory. EFE/EPA/STR

The Russian military has intensified its offensive on the eastern Ukrainian city of Sievierodonetsk, where the situation for Ukrainian troops has "worsened," the regional military leader Serhiy Hadai said Monday.

The head of the regional military administration of Luhansk said in a TV interview shared on his Facebook page that Ukrainian forces were holding out in an industrial area of the city, a strategic target in the Kremlin's bid to seize the entire Donbas region, which comprises Luhansk and neighboring Donetsk.

He added that Russian shelling on the Luhansk region has increased and that the situation in some cities was comparable to the ill-fated Mariupol, the southeastern city that fell to Russian invaders after a brutal, weeks-long siege.

(...)