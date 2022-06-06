The Russian military has intensified its offensive on the eastern Ukrainian city of Sievierodonetsk, where the situation for Ukrainian troops has "worsened," the regional military leader Serhiy Hadai said Monday.
The head of the regional military administration of Luhansk said in a TV interview shared on his Facebook page that Ukrainian forces were holding out in an industrial area of the city, a strategic target in the Kremlin's bid to seize the entire Donbas region, which comprises Luhansk and neighboring Donetsk.
He added that Russian shelling on the Luhansk region has increased and that the situation in some cities was comparable to the ill-fated Mariupol, the southeastern city that fell to Russian invaders after a brutal, weeks-long siege.
(...)