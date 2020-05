A medical specialist wearing a protective suit waits for patients at the hospital complex for patients with the COVID-19 disease in the Kommunarka settlement in New Moscow, Russia, 05 May 2020.EFE/EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

Cemetery employees wearing protective gear bury a COVID-19 victim in the special purpose section of a graveyard on the outskirts of St. Petersburg, Russia, 06 May 2020, amid the ongoing pandemic of the COVID-19 disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.EFE/EPA/ANATOLY MALTSEV

Cemetery employees wearing protective gear bury a COVID-19 victim in the special purpose section of a graveyard on the outskirts of St. Petersburg, Russia, 06 May 2020, amid the ongoing pandemic of the COVID-19 disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. EFE/EPA/ANATOLY MALTSEV

Russia set a grim record on Thursday, registering over 11,000 coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, the largest spike in infections in a single day bringing the country’s total to over 177,000 confirmed cases.

According to health authorities, 11,311 Covid-19 infections were recorded in 84 of the Russian Federation’s 85 federal subjects. Of these, 5,741 (48.7 percent) were asymptomatic cases.