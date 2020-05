General view of a deserted street amid the ongoing coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic in Moscow, Russia, 02 May 2020. EFE/EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV

man wearing protective mask rides on an empty street in downtown of Moscow, Russia, 04 May 2020. EFE/EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV

A woman wearing protective gear walks on a street amid the ongoing coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic in Moscow, Russia, 02 May 2020. EFE/EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV

A woman wearing protective clothing and mask walks on the street in downtown of Moscow, Russia, 04 May 2020. EFE/EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV

A man wearing a protective face mask walks in front of a huge graffiti dedicated to the victory in World War II amid the ongoing coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic in Moscow, Russia, 02 May 2020. EFE/EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV

Russia recorded over 10,000 Covid-19 infections for the third consecutive day, bringing the total number of cases to over 155,000, according to health authorities.

In the last 24 hours, 10,102 new infections and 95 deaths were recorded, bringing the total number of infections to 155,370 and deaths to 1,451, according to the government’s daily report.EFE-EPA

