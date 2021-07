People stand in line wait to receive an injection of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 at the vaccination point at the State Department Store GUM in Moscow, Russia, 02 July 2021. EFE/EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

A man receives a shot of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 disease at the vaccination point at the State Department Store GUM in Moscow, Russia, 02 July 2021. EFE/EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

A man receives a shot of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 disease at the vaccination point at the State Department Store GUM in Moscow, Russia, 02 July 2021.EFE/EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

A woman receives a shot of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 disease at the vaccination point at the State Department Store GUM in Moscow, Russia, 02 July 2021. EFE/EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

A medic prepares Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 disease at the vaccination point at the State Department Store GUM in Moscow, Russia, 02 July 2021. EFE/EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

Russia reported on Saturday 697 deaths related to Covid-19, the highest official toll since the pandemic began for the fifth consecutive day, official data showed.

The government also confirmed 24,439 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, the highest figure since early January. EFE

