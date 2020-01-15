The Russian government resigned Wednesday just after Vladimir Putin proposed sweeping constitutional changes to the balance of power in his state of the nation address, prime minister Dmitry Medvedev announced.
Medvedev said he believed it was "right" for the government to stand down in light of Putin's proposals to shift some presidential powers over to the legislative branch as part of a raft of constitutional tweaks he looks to put to a referendum, which also include new term limits and stricter residency rules. EFE-EPA