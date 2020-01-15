Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin (L) and Russian President Dmitry Medvedev (R) speak during a regular meeting of the Russia-Belarus Union State's Supreme State Council at the Gorki residence outside Moscow, Russia, 25 November 2011. EFE/EPA/FILE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his annual address to the Federal Assembly at the Manezh Central Exhibition Hall in Moscow, Russia, 15 January 2020. EFE/EPA/ALEXEY NIKOLSKY / SPUTNIK / KREMLIN

Russian President Vladimir Putin (C) delivers his annual address to the Federal Assembly at the Manezh Central Exhibition Hall in Moscow, Russia, 15 January 2020. EFE/EPA/ALEXEY NIKOLSKY / SPUTNIK / KREMLIN

Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) after delivering his annual address to the Federal Assembly at the Manezh Central Exhibition Hall in Moscow, Russia, 15 January 2020. EFE/EPA/ALEXEY NIKOLSKY / SPUTNIK / KREMLIN

Then Russian Prime Minister and presidential candidate Vladimir Putin (L) and then Russian President Dmitry Medvedev (R) attend a wreath laying ceremony at the tomb of the unknown soldier, near the Kremlin on the Day of the Fatherland's Defender in Moscow, Russia, 23 February 2017. EFE/EPA/FILE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

Russian President Vladimir Putin leaves after delivering his annual address to the Federal Assembly at the Manezh Central Exhibition Hall in Moscow, Russia, 15 January 2020. EFE/EPA/SHAMIL ZHUMATOV

Russian President Vladimir Putin (R, back to camera) and Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev (L, back to camera) leave after a meeting with Cabinet members at the Government's headquarters in Moscow, Russia, 15 January 2020. EFE/EPA/DMITRY ASTAKHOV / SPUTNIK / GOVERNMENT PRESS SERVICE

A handout photo made available by the India Ministry of External Affairs shows Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov speaking during the Raisina Dialogue 2020 in New Delhi, India, Jan.15, 2020. EFE-EPA/INDIA MINISTRY OF EXTERNAL AFFAIRS

The Russian government resigned Wednesday just after Vladimir Putin proposed sweeping constitutional changes to the balance of power in his state of the nation address, prime minister Dmitry Medvedev announced.

Medvedev said he believed it was "right" for the government to stand down in light of Putin's proposals to shift some presidential powers over to the legislative branch as part of a raft of constitutional tweaks he looks to put to a referendum, which also include new term limits and stricter residency rules. EFE-EPA