The Russian Central Election Commission (CEC) head, Ella Pamfilova (C), leads a briefing at the CEC information center following the Russian Parliamentary elections in Moscow, Russia, 20 September 2021. EFE/EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV

The Russian Central Election Commission (CEC) head Ella Pamfilova (R) speaks with Deputy Chairman of the Russian Central Election Commission Nikolai Bulayev, (L) during a briefing at the CEC information center following the Russian Parliamentary elections in Moscow, Russia, 20 September 2021. EFE/EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV

The Russian Central Election Commission (CEC) head, Ella Pamfilova, speaks during a briefing at the CEC information center following the Russian Parliamentary elections in Moscow, Russia, 20 September 2021. EFE/EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV

A woman takes a picture of a screen displaying preliminary voting results in the Russian Central Election Commission following the Russian Parliamentary elections in Moscow, Russia, 20 September 2021. EFE/EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV

The governing pro-Kremlin party United Russia has emerged as the winner from the country’s parliamentary elections, amid reports of election fraud.

With almost all ballots counted, United Russia had garnered 49.85% of the votes, followed by the Communist Party with 18.96%, the Central Election Commission (CEC) announced.EFE

