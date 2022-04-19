The war in Ukraine and rising inflation levels prompted the International Monetary Fund to downgrade its 2022 and 2023 global economic growth forecasts to 3.6%, according to a report Tuesday.
In its latest World Economic Outlook, updated following the annual spring meeting of the IMF and the World Bank, the IMF revised down growth forecasts for 143 countries accounting for 86% of global GDP.
In January, the IMF predicted a global economic growth rate of 4.4% and 3.8% in 2022 and 2023 respectively.
(...)