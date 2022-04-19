A woman wearing a face mask walks along a road amid the COVID-19 pandemic in the central business district of Beijing, China, 16 April 2022. EFE/EPA/MARK R. CRISTINO

A man carries a bicycle on his back as he climbs a wooden ladder off the wreckage of a bridge that was destroyed amid the ongoing Russian invasion, near Kyiv (Kiev), Ukraine, 19 April 2022. EFE/EPA/OLEG PETRASYUK

The war in Ukraine and rising inflation levels prompted the International Monetary Fund to downgrade its 2022 and 2023 global economic growth forecasts to 3.6%, according to a report Tuesday.

In its latest World Economic Outlook, updated following the annual spring meeting of the IMF and the World Bank, the IMF revised down growth forecasts for 143 countries accounting for 86% of global GDP.

In January, the IMF predicted a global economic growth rate of 4.4% and 3.8% in 2022 and 2023 respectively.

(...)