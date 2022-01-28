Novo-ogaryovo (Russian Federation), 25/01/2022.- Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with members of Russia's national team ahead of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic games via a video conference at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia, 25 January 2022. (Rusia, Moscú) EFE/EPA/ALEXEI NIKOLSKY / KREMLIN POOL / SPUTNIK MANDATORY CREDIT

Ukrainian servicemen check the situation at the positions on a front line near the Avdiivka village, not far from pro-Russian militants controlled city of Donetsk, Ukraine, 25 January 2022. EFE/EPA/STANISLAV KOZLIUK

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a press conference following talks with his US counterpart on soaring tensions over Ukraine, in Geneva, Switzerland, 21 January 2022. EFE/EPA/JEAN-CHRISTOPHE BOTT

Ukrainian servicemen check the situation at the positions on a front line near the Avdiivka village, not far from pro-Russian militants controlled city of Donetsk, Ukraine, 25 January 2022. EFE/EPA/STANISLAV KOZLIUK

The United States and its Nato allies failed to address Russia’s main security concerns, the Kremlin said, following a call between president Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron on Friday to discuss the rising tensions in Ukraine.

In a statement, the Kremlin said that neither the US or Nato responses to Moscow’s proposals addressed “principal Russian concerns such as prevention of Nato expansion and the rejection of deployment of offensive weapons near Russian borders.”

An Elysee Palace source confirmed that the two had had “significant disagreements” over the military buildup near the border between Russia and Ukraine, which has sparked fears of a Russian invasion, although they pledged to continue talks to try to find a peaceful solution.

(...)