The United States and its Nato allies failed to address Russia’s main security concerns, the Kremlin said, following a call between president Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron on Friday to discuss the rising tensions in Ukraine.
In a statement, the Kremlin said that neither the US or Nato responses to Moscow’s proposals addressed “principal Russian concerns such as prevention of Nato expansion and the rejection of deployment of offensive weapons near Russian borders.”
An Elysee Palace source confirmed that the two had had “significant disagreements” over the military buildup near the border between Russia and Ukraine, which has sparked fears of a Russian invasion, although they pledged to continue talks to try to find a peaceful solution.
(...)