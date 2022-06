A handout photo made available by the press service of the Russian Foreign Affairs Ministry shows Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attending talks with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu (not pictured) during their meeting in Ankara, Turkey, 08 June 2022. EFE/EPA/RUSSIAN FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTRY

Russia is ready to ensure the safety of ships leaving Ukrainian ports, foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said after talks with Turkey’s top diplomat in Ankara on Wednesday.

In a meeting between Lavrov and Mevlut Cavusoglu, the Russian top diplomat said that Moscow would not attack seaports as long as Kyiv removed the mines from its Black Sea ports to allow safe shipping.EFE

