A handout photo made available by the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry Chelyabinsk Region shows Russian rescue workers clearing debris after a gas explosion in an apartment building in the city of Magnitogorsk, Chelyabinsk region, Russia, 02 January 2019. EPA/EMERGENCY SITUATIONS MINISTRY

The search and rescue efforts at the site of a building collapse that left 39 people dead in the central Russian city of Magnitogorsk have concluded, officials said Thursday.

Russia's deputy emergency minister, Alexander Chupriyan, told the press a 39th body had been recovered from the rubble of the partially collapsed residential building.

He said rescuers were "confident" nobody else was laying under the debris. "The Emergency Ministry ends its rescue operation," he said.

The minister said of the 39 people who lost their lives in Monday's collapse, 38 had been identified.

The collapse happened at about 6 am on Monday, affecting residents of about 50 apartments following a suspected gas explosion.

Hundreds of people were sent to the scene in order to assist with the rescue efforts, including specialists from the capital Moscow and Yekaterinburg, along with rescue dogs.