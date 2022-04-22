A Ukrainian refugee holds a passport as people wait to receive aids at the charity center for refugee in downtown Chisinau, Moldova, 22 April 2022. EFE/EPA/DUMITRU DORU

Russia aims to seize control of eastern and southern Ukraine to form a land corridor that stretches from the Donbas region to Moscow-annexed Crimea and as far as the separatist enclave of Transnistria in Moldova, the head of Russia’s central military district said Friday.

General major Rustam Minnekayev was quoted as saying the objectives were part of the second phase of what Russia terms its “special military operation” in Ukraine.

“Control over the southern Ukraine is another way to Transnistria,” he said according to Russian news agencies, claiming that the Russian-speaking population in the breakaway Moldovan region, which is home to Russian military presence, was being “oppressed.”

