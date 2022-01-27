Russia said Thursday that the United States and its allies had failed to address its main concerns over Nato’s eastward expansion but that there is room for dialogue to ease tensions over a military buildup on its border with Ukraine.
On Wednesday, Washington and Nato formally responded to Russia's demand for security guarantees in Europe, offering to continue engaging in diplomacy but warning Moscow that it will face "serious consequences" if it opts to stage another invasion of Ukraine following the annexation of Crimea in 2014.
The US also reiterated its stance that it would never ban Ukraine or any other country in central and eastern Europe from joining the alliance.
Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov said Thursday that while Washington’s response allows for “a serious conversation” to begin, the US had only addressed “secondary issues”.
(...)