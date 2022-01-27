Kiev (Ukraine), 24/01/2022.- An exterior view of the US Embassy in Kiev, Ukraine, 24 January 2022. The US State Department announced the reduction of staff levels in their embassy in Kiev, starting with nonessential personnel and family members. (Rusia, Ucrania, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

Kiev (Ukraine), 25/01/2022.- Workers unload military aid from an airplane delivered from the USA to Ukraine, at the International Airport Boryspil outside Kyiv, Ukraine 25 January 2022. The US has been sending weapon shipments to Ukraine over the past week amid fears of a Russian invasion. (Rusia, Ucrania, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

Copenhagen (Denmark), 27/01/2022.- Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba during a press conference with Denmark's Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod (not pictured) at Christiansborg Palace in Copenhagen, Denmark, 27 January 2022. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba is on a two-day visit to Denmark. (Dinamarca, Ucrania, Copenhague) EFE/EPA/Mads Claus Rasmussen DENMARK OUT

Moscow (Russian Federation), 26/01/2022.- A handout photo made available by the press service of the Russian Foreign Ministry press service shows Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov attends a plenary session of the Russian State Duma in Moscow, Russia, 26 January 2022. (Rusia, Moscú) EFE/EPA/RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY PRESS SERVICE HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Donetsk (Ukraine), 25/01/2022.- Ukrainian servicemen check the situation at the positions on a front line near the Avdiivka village, not far from pro-Russian militants controlled city of Donetsk, Ukraine, 25 January 2022. US and Britain announced it is withdrawing some diplomats, nonessential personnel, and family members from their embassies in Kiev amid growing fears of a Russian invasion. Russia has recently strengthened its groups near the border with Ukraine and Belarus, with no signs of de-escalation, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said on 24 January. (Bielorrusia, Rusia, Ucrania, Reino Unido) EFE/EPA/STANISLAV KOZLIUK

Moscow (Russian Federation), 27/01/2022.- A Russian man wearing a face mask walks in front of the Russian Foreign Ministry main building in Moscow, Russia, 27 January 2022. In December 2021, the Russian Foreign Ministry published draft agreements between the Russian Federation and NATO and the United States on security guarantees. The document says that the United States should not create military bases in the territories of the former Soviet Union countries that are not members of NATO. The Russian Foreign Ministry 26 January received a response from the United States and NATO on security guarantees. (Rusia, Ucrania, Estados Unidos, Moscú) EFE/EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

Russia said Thursday that the United States and its allies had failed to address its main concerns over Nato’s eastward expansion but that there is room for dialogue to ease tensions over a military buildup on its border with Ukraine.

On Wednesday, Washington and Nato formally responded to Russia's demand for security guarantees in Europe, offering to continue engaging in diplomacy but warning Moscow that it will face "serious consequences" if it opts to stage another invasion of Ukraine following the annexation of Crimea in 2014.

The US also reiterated its stance that it would never ban Ukraine or any other country in central and eastern Europe from joining the alliance.

Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov said Thursday that while Washington’s response allows for “a serious conversation” to begin, the US had only addressed “secondary issues”.

(...)