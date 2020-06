US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan (front) speaks to media after verdict announcement to US citizen Paul Whelan in espionage case at the Moscow City Court in Moscow, Russia, 15 June 2020. EFE/EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV

US citizen Paul Whelan (R) holds up a sign denouncing the legal proceedings against him as he stands inside the defendant's cage before hearing the verdict of his espionage trial at the Moscow City Court in Moscow, Russia, 15 June 2020. EFE/EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV

US citizen Paul Whelan holds up a sign denouncing the legal proceedings against him as he stands inside the defendant's cage before hearing the verdict of his espionage trial at the Moscow City Court in Moscow, Russia, 15 June 2020. EFE/EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV

Russia sentences former US marine to 16 years in prison for espionage

Former United States marine Paul Whelan was found guilty of espionage by a court in Moscow on Monday and sentenced to serve 16 years in a high security prison.

The move is likely to raise simmering tensions between Washington and Moscow but has been billed by some as paving the way for a prisoner swap. EFE

