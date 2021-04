A nurse takes out from the box vials of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus - disease (COVID-19) during vaccination at Jane Sandanski Polyclinic in Skopje, Republic of North Macedonia, 10 March 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/GEORGI LICOVSKI

The Russian Direct Investment Fund on Monday announced an agreement with the Indian Panacea Biotec to produce 100 million annual doses of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine.

The deal would allow RDIF to provide its international partners with the jab, the Russian sovereign fund said in a statement. EFE-EPA

io/ta/ks