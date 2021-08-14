Russia, struggling with a third wave of infections, has been experiencing consecutive record spikes in daily coronavirus-related deaths while a stalled vaccination campaign progresses with difficulties due to the reluctance of Russians.
“Russia has made two mistakes,” Larisa Popovich, director of Moscow’s Institute of Health Economics, told Efe.
“We were unable to stop the spread of the virus and defend the population, and we failed to make people aware of the importance of vaccination,” she added. EFE
