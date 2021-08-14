People wait to receive a shot of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 disease at a vaccination center in Gostinny Dvor, a huge exhibition place in Moscow, Russia, 15 July 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

Russia, struggling with a third wave of infections, has been experiencing consecutive record spikes in daily coronavirus-related deaths while a stalled vaccination campaign progresses with difficulties due to the reluctance of Russians.

“Russia has made two mistakes,” Larisa Popovich, director of Moscow’s Institute of Health Economics, told Efe.

“We were unable to stop the spread of the virus and defend the population, and we failed to make people aware of the importance of vaccination,” she added. EFE

