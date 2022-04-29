Zaporizhzhia (Ukraine), 29/04/2022.- Local residents clean the debris of a damaged house after a recent Russian rocket attack, in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, 29 April 2022. The regional military administration said that Russian troops had shelled the region. Russian troops entered Ukraine on 24 February resulting in fighting and destruction in the country and triggering a series of severe economic sanctions on Russia by Western countries. (Atentado, Rusia, Ucrania) EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

Kyiv (Ukraine), 29/04/2022.- Kyiv Mayor Vitaly Klitschko attends a place of the previous day's shelling of a residential building in Kyiv, Ukraine, 29 April 2022. Ten people were injured during that shelling, the Centre for Defence Strategies (CDS) reports in its daily briefing. Russian troops entered Ukraine on 24 February resulting in fighting and destruction in the country and triggering a series of severe economic sanctions on Russia by Western countries. (Italia, Rusia, Ucrania) EFE/EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

Kharkiv (Ukraine), 29/04/2022.- Local people wait on a road as they are evacuating from Ruska Lozova village near Kharkiv, Ukraine, 29 April 2022. People try to leave the conflict area as Ruska Lozova has recently been recaptured by the Ukrainian army from Russian forces in heavy fighting. Russian troops entered Ukraine on 24 February resulting in fighting and destruction in the country and triggering a series of severe economic sanctions on Russia by Western countries. (Rusia, Ucrania) EFE/EPA/SERGEY KOZLOV

Zaporizhzhia (Ukraine), 29/04/2022.- Local residents clean the debris of a damaged house after a recent Russian rocket attack, in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, 29 April 2022. The regional military administration said that Russian troops had shelled the region. Russian troops entered Ukraine on 24 February resulting in fighting and destruction in the country and triggering a series of severe economic sanctions on Russia by Western countries. (Atentado, Rusia, Ucrania) EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

Kyiv (Ukraine), 29/04/2022.- A building damaged in the previous day's shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine, 29 April 2022. Ten people were injured during that shelling, the Centre for Defence Strategies (CDS) reports in its daily briefing. Russian troops entered Ukraine on 24 February resulting in fighting and destruction in the country and triggering a series of severe economic sanctions on Russia by Western countries. (Rusia, Ucrania) EFE/EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

Kharkiv (Ukraine), 27/04/2022.- Firemen put out a fire at a gas station in the Eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, 27 April 2022. The firemen said that it has become a rare case to work on a simple civilian fire not linked to shelling. The city of Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest, has witnessed repeated airstrikes from Russian forces including cities of satellites. Russian troops entered Ukraine on 24 February resulting in fighting and destruction in the country and triggering a series of severe economic sanctions on Russia by Western countries. (Incendio, Rusia, Ucrania) EFE/EPA/SERGEY KOZLOV

The Russian army has sustained massive losses in its offensive in the east and south of Ukraine, a Ukrainian presidential aide said Friday, while Russian forces continued their assault on the Azovstal steel plant in the port city of Mariupol, which is almost under Moscow control.

While Oleksiy Arestovych admitted that Ukraine had lost some towns and villages, he claimed Russian casualties had been "colossal".

Ukraine says 23,000 Russian troops have been “eliminated”, according to Ukrinform.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said Russian forces are acting to ensure absolute control of the pro-Russian regions of Donetsk and Lugansk and to maintain the land route with occupied Crimea.

The Kremlin's strategy in Ukraine in recent days has been to try to control both regions from neighboring Kharkiv region, which is suffering heavy shelling, especially the capital and the city of Izium.

According to the military report, in the last 24 hours in the Kherson region there have been explosions and shelling.

Russian forces continue their siege of Ukrainian units in Mariupol, around the Azovstal plant, where, according to the authorities, 500 soldiers of the Azov regiment, which is part of the Ukrainian army, and 1,000 civilians are sheltering.

BOMBS RETURN TO KYIV

On Friday, rescue teams located the body of a civilian under the rubble of the building that was struck a day earlier while the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was visiting Kyiv, bringing the death toll from that missile strike to one dead and 10 wounded.

"Rescuers, who continue to inspect and clear the rubble of the residential building in the Shevchenkivskyi district hit yesterday, have just found the corpse," Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko posted on his Telegram account.

A 25-story residential building in the Shevchenkivskyi district was partially destroyed as a result of the attack.

"Ten people were injured. Four of them were hospitalized" confirmed the mayor.

The missile strike was the first in several weeks since Russian forces withdrew from the region around the capital. EFE

int-jgb/ks