A view of the Hryhorii Skovoroda Literary Memorial Museum was struck by a missile which caused a fire and its destruction, 30 May 2022, Skovorodynivka, Ukraine. EFE/Esteban Biba

Hanna Yanysh, museum manager, stands in the Hryhorii Skovoroda Literary Memorial Museum, which was struck by a missile that caused a fire and its destruction, 30 May 2022, Skovorodynivka, Ukraine.

Over 300 heritage sites have been attacked in Ukraine since Russia launched its invasion in late February, Ukraine's culture ministry has reported.

In the eastern city of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, the Art Museum — which houses a wealth of artworks by Russian artists — the Philharmonic Society, Opera and Ballet Theater, State Scientific Library, cathedrals and several churches — including the Russian orthodox Holy Temple of Queen Tamara — are just some of the monuments and institutions that have been pounded by Russian missiles.

MUSEUM IN FLAMES

Many iconic monuments in Kyiv, Chernihiv and Mariupol have been battered by the war, but small towns have also been affected, and as the war rumbles on the true extent of damage is not yet known.

