Russia warned Nato on Thursday that they would deploy nuclear weapons to bolster their defense in the Baltic region if Sweden and Finland joined the military alliance.

“There can be no more talk of any nuclear-free status for the Baltic, the balance must be restored,” Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, said.

"Until today, Russia has not taken such measures and was not going to, (…) If our hand is forced well... take note, it wasn't us who proposed this,” he added. EFE

