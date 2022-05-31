Two wounded Ukrainian soldiers photographed after they were evacuated from the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol before it was captured by Russian troops on May 17. EFE/EPA/RUSSIAN DEFENSE MINISTRY PRESS SERVICE HANDOUT

Russia will hand over to Kyiv the bodies of 152 Ukrainian soldiers found inside an isothermal van at the Azovstal steel plant in the southeastern city of Mariupol, the defense ministry said on Tuesday.

A total of “152 bodies were stored in a van with no longer functioning refrigeration," spokesman for the Russian defense ministry Igor Konashenkov said.

Konashenkov added that "explosives capable of blowing up all the bodies in the container" were found under the corpses of the Ukrainian soldiers.

(...)