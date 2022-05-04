A man is pushed on a wheelchair, who was evacuated from Mariupol at the evacuation point, in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, 03 May 2022. EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

Internally displaced people arrive on a car to the evacuation point in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, 03 May 2022. EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

Evacuated people from the Russian-occupied Tokmak town arrive on a bus at the evacuation point in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, 03 May 2022. EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

An injured woman walks after arriving on a bus which brought evacuated people from the steel plant Azovstal, Mariupol city and the surrounding areas, at the evacuation point in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, 03 May 2022.EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

Russia will suspend military operations around the Azovstal industrial complex in the southeastern Ukrainian city of Mariupol during designated periods for the next three days to enable the evacuation of civilians, the defense ministry said Wednesday.

"The Russian armed forces will from 8am to 6pm (Moscow time/05:00-15:00 GMT) on May 5, 6 and 7 open a humanitarian corridor from the territory of the Azovstal metallurgical plant to evacuate civilians," the ministry said in a statement.

Around 160 civilians have been evacuated from Azovstal by a Red Cross and United Nations convoy, though Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boychenko estimates that an estimated 200 non-combatants remain inside the plant along with the soldiers.

