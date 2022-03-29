A handout photo made available by the Turkish President's Press Office shows Turkish President Erdogan (L) welcoming the Russian (R side) and Ukrainian (L side) delegations before their talks, at Dolmabahce Palace in Istanbul, Turkey, 29 March 2022. EFE/EPA/TURKISH PRESIDENT PRESS OFFICE

A handout photo made available by the Turkish President's Press Office shows Turkish President Erdogan (C, back) addressing the Russian (L) and Ukrainian (R) delegations before their talks, at Dolmabahce Palace in Istanbul, Turkey, 29 March 2022. EFE/EPA/TURKISH PRESIDENT PRESS OFFICE

Russia will significantly reduce its military activity around Kyiv and Chernihiv, Russian deputy defense minister Alexander Fomin said Tuesday.

The move was announced in light of a new round of in-person peace talks being held in Istanbul, more than a month after Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

“In order to increase mutual trust and create the necessary conditions for continuing negotiations and achieving the goal of reaching consensus and signing an agreement, the Russian defense ministry decided to significantly reduce military activity around Kyiv and Chernigov" Fomin said...