Russia will significantly reduce its military activity around Kyiv and Chernihiv, Russian deputy defense minister Alexander Fomin said Tuesday.
The move was announced in light of a new round of in-person peace talks being held in Istanbul, more than a month after Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
“In order to increase mutual trust and create the necessary conditions for continuing negotiations and achieving the goal of reaching consensus and signing an agreement, the Russian defense ministry decided to significantly reduce military activity around Kyiv and Chernigov" Fomin said...