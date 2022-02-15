Some Russian military units have started returning to their permanent bases after concluding drills in western and southern military areas near the border with Ukraine although officials in Kiev on Tuesday said it was too early to say if the moves heralded a de-escalation in the region.
Igor Konashenkov, spokesman for the Russian defense ministry, said however that Russian armed forces would continue their troop readiness training, including the naval fleets and airborne units.
Ukraine’s foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba said it was too early to assume that the withdrawal of some military units signaled a de-escalation by Moscow, which has amassed over 100,000 troops near the borders.
