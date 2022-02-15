A handout photo made available by the press service of the Russian State Duma shows the plenary session of the State Duma (Russia's lower house of parliament) during election for the draft resolution 'On the appeal of the State Duma' to the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin on the need to recognise the Donetsk People's Republic and the Lugansk People's Republic in Moscow, Russia, 15 February 2022. EFE/EPA/RUSSIAN STATE DUMA PRESS

Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (L) attend a joint press conference following their talks in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, 15 February 2022. EFE/EPA/SERGEY GUNEEV/KREMLIN POOL/SPUTNIK / POOL MANDATORY CREDIT

Repaired Ukrainian tanks are seen during a press tour on the Armored Plant in the Eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, 15 February 2022. EFE/EPA/SERGEY KOZLOV

A handout satellite image made available by Maxar Technologies shows an overview of helicopters deployment at Lake Donuzlav, Crimea, Ukraine, 13 February 2022. EPA-EFE/MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES

A handout satellite image made available by Maxar Technologies shows a closer view of Sukhoi Su-34 fighters deployment in Primorsko-Akhtarsk airbase, in Krasnodar Krai, Russia, 13 February 2022. EPA-EFE/MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES

Repaired Ukrainian tanks are seen during a press tour on the Armored Plant in the Eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, 15 February 2022 amid escalation on the Ukraine-Russian border. EFE/EPA/SERGEY KOZLOV

Russia to withdraw some troops, Ukraine warns not to jump to conclusions

Russia to withdraw some troops, Ukraine warns not to jump to conclusions

Some Russian military units have started returning to their permanent bases after concluding drills in western and southern military areas near the border with Ukraine although officials in Kiev on Tuesday said it was too early to say if the moves heralded a de-escalation in the region.

Igor Konashenkov, spokesman for the Russian defense ministry, said however that Russian armed forces would continue their troop readiness training, including the naval fleets and airborne units.

Ukraine’s foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba said it was too early to assume that the withdrawal of some military units signaled a de-escalation by Moscow, which has amassed over 100,000 troops near the borders.

(...)