The fate of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant remained high on the international agenda Friday with Russia refusing to pull its military from the site as Moscow and Kyiv accused each other of planning an attack on the complex.

Ukraine’s intelligence service claimed it had confirmation that Russia was planning a “terrorist attack” at the plant, in the hands of Russian invaders since the early stages of the war, on Friday, UNIAN reported.

Russia’s defense ministry has leveled almost identical accusations at Kyiv, saying Ukraine was planning a “provocation” during a visit to the nation by United Nations secretary general Antonio Guterres.

(...)