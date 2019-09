The plane with Ukrainian prisoners who will be handed over to Ukraine by Russia, is seen at the Vnukovo-2 airport in Moscow, Russia, 07 September 2019. EFE/EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV

Russia and Ukraine have reportedly begun a prisoner swap which includes 24 Ukrainian sailors detained in a skirmish in the Black Sea last year.

Russian media outlets published footage of three buses being escorted from Lefortovo prison in Moscow toward Vnukovo international airport. EFE-EPA