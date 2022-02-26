US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield (L) talks to reporters with Ukrainian Ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya at her side at United Nations headquarters in New York on 26 February 2022 following Security Council meeting where members voted on a resolution to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The resolution was vetoed by Russia. EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

Ukrainian Ambassador to the United Nations Sergiy Kyslytsya addresses a United Nations Security Council meeting where members voted on a resolution intended to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine and demand the withdrawal of all Russian troops at United Nations headquarters in New York, New York, USA, 25 February 2022. EFE-EPA/JUSTIN LANE

Russia used its veto power Friday on a resolution against its invasion of Ukraine at the United Nations, which otherwise was supported by a clear majority of the Security Council, although three countries abstained, among them China.

The resolution, doomed to fail from the outset since Moscow could block it, had been pushed by the United States to condemn Russian military intervention and demand the withdrawal of its troops from Ukraine.

"Russia, you can veto this resolution, but you cannot veto our voices. You cannot veto the truth. You cannot veto our principles. You cannot veto the Ukrainian people," US Representative to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, said in an address after the voting.

Through the vote on the resolution, what Washington sought was to diplomatically isolate Vladimir Putin's government, forcing the 15 countries of the Security Council to take a stand on the conflict.

In the end, Russia was the only one to vote against the resolution, while 11 countries supported it, and three others - China, India and the United Arab Emirates - abstained. EFE